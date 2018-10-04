VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Myanmar torches illegal wildlife stockpile worth $1.3 million to deter smugglers

By Reuters   October 4, 2018 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Myanmar torches illegal wildlife stockpile worth $1.3 million to deter smugglers
A stack of smuggled ivory seen in a file photo by AFP

Hundreds of seized elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal parts were destroyed Thursday as part of a crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking.

Authorities set fire to pyres stacked with 277 pieces of elephant ivory, 1,544 antelope horns, 180 tiger bones and other confiscated items weighing more than 1.4 tons at a government compound in the capital, Naypyitaw.

"It is crucial to sustainably conserve our country's natural resources, including land, water, forest, mountains and wildlife, for the sake of our future generations," Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation Ohn Win said during the ceremony.

Myanmar, which lies in the notorious "Golden Triangle" region bordering Thailand and Laos, is at the heart of the global trade in illicit wildlife, with goods smuggled mostly to China.

A report by conservation group Save the Elephants this week said China's recent ban on the ivory trade had done little to stop the "prolific growth" in trade in the Myanmar-China border town of Mong La, where there has been a 60 percent growth in new ivory items seen for sale in the past three years. 

Related News:
Tags: Myanmar trafficking wildlife trafficking conservation environment animal rights
 
Read more
Stunned Parisians clean up posh central district after worst riots since 1968

Stunned Parisians clean up posh central district after worst riots since 1968

US, China declare 90-day halt to new tariffs, White House says

US, China declare 90-day halt to new tariffs, White House says

Trump argues tariffs with Xi after tense G20 summit

Trump argues tariffs with Xi after tense G20 summit

New G20 chair Japan wants trade imbalances, aging population on 2019 agenda

New G20 chair Japan wants trade imbalances, aging population on 2019 agenda

Former US president George Bush, head of political dynasty, dead at 94

Former US president George Bush, head of political dynasty, dead at 94

North Korean soldier defects across border: South's military

North Korean soldier defects across border: South's military

Beijing lashes out at US for South China Sea sail-by

Beijing lashes out at US for South China Sea sail-by

 
go to top