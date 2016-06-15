VnExpress International
Mitsubishi Motors used improper mileage data for other models

By Reuters/Naomi Tajitsu   June 15, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Mitsubishi Motors Corp's vehicles and a passer-by are reflected on an external wall at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2013. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai/File Photo.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp used improper fuel economy data for additional models that are no longer being sold and plans to report on the matter soon to Japan's transport ministry, local media reported on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors in April admitted to overstating the fuel economy on four of its mini-vehicles, including two produced for Nissan Motor Co, and has said its own investigations suggest that improper mileage calculations were used for nine other models.

The Asahi newspaper said Mitsubishi Motors falsified data for three additional models. The Yomiuri newspaper said the automaker made theoretical calculations for the mileage of more than 10 additional models no longer on the market.

Mitsubishi Motors declined to comment on the reports, saying that the investigation into the issue was ongoing.

The mileage scandal prompted the automaker to restate past earnings, shake up management and sell a controlling stake to Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s President Tetsuro Aikawa leaves a news conference at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter 

Tags: Mitsubishi scandal
 
