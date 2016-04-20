VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Automaker Mitsubishi dives 15% on faulty emission tests

By Reuters/Naomi Tajitsu   April 20, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
Automaker Mitsubishi dives 15% on faulty emission tests
A Mitsubishi Motors dealership is shown in Poway, California July 27, 2015. : REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it falsified fuel economy test data to make emissions levels look more favourable, and its shares slumped more than 15 percent, wiping $1.2 billion from its market value on Wednesday.

Tetsuro Aikawa, president of Japan's sixth-largest automaker by market value, bowed in apology at a news conference in Tokyo for what is the biggest scandal at Mitsubishi Motors since a defect cover-up over a decade ago.

Shares in the company closed down more than 15 percent at 733 yen, the stock's biggest one-day drop in almost 12 years.

In 2000, Mitsubishi Motors revealed that it covered up safety records and customer complaints. Four years later it admitted to broader problems going back decades. It was Japan's worst automotive recall scandal at the time.

The company said on Wednesday the test manipulation involved 625,000 vehicles produced since mid-2013. These include its eK mini-wagon as well as 468,000 similar cars it made for Nissan Motor.

automaker-mitsubishi-dives-15-on-faulty-emission-tests

Mitsubishi Motors Corp's President Tetsuro Aikawa (C) bows with other company executives during a news conference to brief about issues of misconduct in fuel economy tests at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

It said it would stop making and selling those cars, and has set up an independent panel to investigate the issue.

Mitsubishi Motors sold just over 1 million cars last year.

Mitsubishi Motors is the first Japanese automaker to report misconduct involving fuel economy tests since Volkswagen was discovered last year to have cheated diesel emissions tests in the United States and elsewhere.

South Korean car makers Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp in 2014 agreed to pay $350 million in penalties to the U.S. government for overstating their vehicles' fuel economy ratings. They also resolved claims from car owners.

Tags: Mitsubishi
Read more
Suarez hits four in 8-0 rout, Ronaldo injured

Suarez hits four in 8-0 rout, Ronaldo injured

Norway violated mass killer Breivik's human rights, court rules

Norway violated mass killer Breivik's human rights, court rules

At least 9 dead in Houston-area floods; more rain forecast

At least 9 dead in Houston-area floods; more rain forecast

Philippine army urges no payments to free foreign captives

Philippine army urges no payments to free foreign captives

Australia scientists alarmed at new Great Barrier Reef coral bleaching

Australia scientists alarmed at new Great Barrier Reef coral bleaching

EU charges Google with abusing market dominance of Android

EU charges Google with abusing market dominance of Android

Another quake, magnitude 6.2, strikes off Ecuador coast

Another quake, magnitude 6.2, strikes off Ecuador coast

Thai police say 15 bomb suspects at large as two appear in court

Thai police say 15 bomb suspects at large as two appear in court

 
go to top