VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Merkel ready to consider Macron eurozone reform ideas

By AFP   June 20, 2017 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Germany would be open to an 'economic government' to pool 'best practices' for promoting jobs and growth among the 19 eurozone members.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she was prepared to consider new French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for a shake-up of the eurozone.

Speaking to business leaders in Berlin, Merkel acknowledged that the "economic cohesion of the eurozone member states leaves something to be desired".

Merkel, who is running for a fourth term in a September general election, said Germany would be open to an "economic government" to pool "best practices" for promoting jobs and growth among the 19 eurozone members.

"We could of course consider a common finance minister, if the circumstances are right" with the proper balance among risk, liability for debt and the power to dictate policy, Merkel said.

"We could also consider a euro-budget if it is clear that we are really strengthening the structure of the economy and doing sensible things," she added, backing another suggestion by the French leader.

During his campaign, Macron had put forward ideas for reforming the eurozone, noting that the currency bloc cannot go on as it is if it wanted to avoid falling prey to protest and populism.

Among reforms he wants to see are setting up a separate budget for the group, as well as giving it its own parliament and finance minister.

Macron has forged the beginnings of a strong working relationship with the German leader since his election last month and chose Berlin for his first trip abroad as president.

At a joint press conference, Merkel threw her support behind Macron's call for a "historic reconstruction" of the European Union, even expressing openness to a possible change to key treaties governing the bloc despite some skepticism in Berlin.

Germany and France, traditionally the twin engines of European integration, agreed last month to launch a bilateral panel to kickstart the eurozone reform process.

The new working group will look at how the currency bloc can better coordinate economic policies, harmonize its tax regime and find potential Franco-German investment projects.

The bilateral panel will report to a joint ministerial meeting of the eurozone's two biggest players in July.

Related News:
Tags: Eurozone Merkel Macron politics
 
Read more
Indonesia calls off the search for Lion Air crash victims

Indonesia calls off the search for Lion Air crash victims

Five die in California wildfires, 150,000 forced to flee

Five die in California wildfires, 150,000 forced to flee

Facebook stops requiring arbitration of sexual harassment claims

Facebook stops requiring arbitration of sexual harassment claims

Japan team transplants stem cells into brain to treat Parkinson's

Japan team transplants stem cells into brain to treat Parkinson's

Seven killed in Seoul studio complex fire

Seven killed in Seoul studio complex fire

Gunman kills 12 in California bar packed with students

Gunman kills 12 in California bar packed with students

Oldest known figurative art found in Borneo cave

Oldest known figurative art found in Borneo cave

 
go to top