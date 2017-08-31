VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Men may suffer if marital rape becomes crime, says India government

By Reuters/Nita Bhalla   August 31, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Men may suffer if marital rape becomes crime, says India government
Indian chief of the religious sect Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. At least four people were killed on August 25 when clashes broke out in northern India after a court convicted a controversial religious leader of raping two of his followers, sparking fury among tens of thousands of supporters who had gathered to await the verdict. Photo by AFP/Punit Paranjpe.

The India government is concerned wives could falsely accuse husbands of rape. 

Criminalizing marital rape could "destabilise" marriages and make men vulnerable to harassment by their wives, said India's government in response to a plea in the capital's high court.

Victims and rights groups are seeking to change the law on marital rape, but the government said husbands risked being falsely accused of rape if the change were to go ahead.

It compared the proposal to outlaw marital rape with India's tough anti-dowry law, which men's rights groups say women are misusing to settle personal vendettas.

"It has to be ensured adequately that marital rape does not become a phenomenon which may destabilise the institution of marriage, apart from being an easy tool for harassing the husbands," said an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court.

Tuesday's statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing government also said that the country should not blindly follow Western countries that have criminalized marital rape, as illiteracy and diversity make India unique.

Sexual violence against women is widely reported. Stories abound of girls molested en route to school or at home by relatives, or of women picked up by men in cars and gang raped.

The 2012 murder and gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a Delhi bus triggered protests, forcing the government to set up a panel to amend laws related to violence against women.

While India's parliament passed some of its recommendations, such as criminalizing stalking and making acid attacks a specific offence, it did not agree with the panel's proposal to outlaw marital rape.

More than 50 countries, including the United States, Nepal, Britain and South Africa, criminalize marital rape.

In India, conservative and patriarchal norms make it difficult for victims to speak out about sexual violence by their husbands, activists say. As a result, there are no accurate figures on marital rape.

More than 40 percent of married women aged 15 to 49 experience domestic violence, according to government data, rising to 70 percent among child brides.

Activists want India's rape law - which provides an exemption for sexual intercourse by a man with his wife if she is more than 15 years old - to be declared unconstitutional as it discriminates against married women and girls.

The court hearing before a two-judge bench continues.

Related News:
Tags: india rape women rape law
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top