VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Massive N.Korea cyber attack thwarted after hacking S.Korea

By Reuters/Jack Kim, Jee Heun Kahng   June 13, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7

North Korea has hacked into more than 140,000 computers at large South Korean conglomerates and government agencies and planted malicious codes that may have been intended for a massive cyber attack that has been thwarted, a news report said on Monday.

The hacking originated from an internet address traced to the North Korean capital and targeted a software used by about 160 companies and government agencies to manage their computer networks, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the police.

The internet address was identical to the one used in a 2013 cyber attack against South Korean banks and broadcasters that froze their computer systems for more than a week. South Korea blamed the North for that attack.

The South Korean police agency's cyber investigation unit uncovered the hacking and worked with the companies and agencies affected to neutralize the malicious codes and prevent them from being used in a large-scale cyber attack, Yonhap said.

The police's cyber investigation unit could not immediately confirm the report.

South Korea has been on heightened alert against the threat of cyber attacks by North Korea after it conducted a nuclear test in January and a long-range rocket launch last month that led to new U.N. sanctions.

In March, the South's spy agency said it had intercepted an attempt to hack into the South's computer networks to attack the transport system's control network, blaming the North for the attempt.

North Korea has worked for years to develop the ability to disrupt or destroy computer systems that control public services such as telecommunications and other utilities, according to a North Korean defector familiar with the effort.

The United States accused North Korea of a cyber attack against Sony Pictures in 2014 that led to the studio cancelling the release of a comedy based on the fictional assassination of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Related news:

> Vietnam bank nearly falls victim of massive cyber theft like Bangladesh central bank

> Bangladesh panel finds possible insider role in c.bank cyber theft

> SWIFT network says aware of multiple cyber fraud incidents

Tags: cyber attack hack South Korea North Korea
 
Read more
Brexit could threaten western political civilisation, says EU's Tusk

Brexit could threaten western political civilisation, says EU's Tusk

Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting: Albayan radio

Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting: Albayan radio

Chinese and German leaders talk on China market status tensions

Chinese and German leaders talk on China market status tensions

China investment grows at slowest pace since 2000, more stimulus seen

China investment grows at slowest pace since 2000, more stimulus seen

Orlando shooter homophobe and wife beater

Orlando shooter homophobe and wife beater

Heavily armed man arrested on way to L.A. gay pride parade

Heavily armed man arrested on way to L.A. gay pride parade

Suspected Orlando shooter was an armed guard of Afghanistan origin

Suspected Orlando shooter was an armed guard of Afghanistan origin

Suspected Orlando shooter called 911, swore allegiance to Islamic State -NBC

Suspected Orlando shooter called 911, swore allegiance to Islamic State -NBC

 
go to top