VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Main locations of EgyptAir wreckage identified by deep ocean vessel

By Reuters/Eric Knecht, Tim Hepher   June 16, 2016 | 08:35 am GMT+7

The main locations of wreckage from the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the eastern Mediterranean last month have been identified by a vessel owned by Deep Ocean Search, the Egyptian-led investigation committee said Wednesday.

The John Lethbridge, a search boat contracted by the Egyptian government, is working against the clock to locate the "black boxes" that investigators say will help explain why Flight MS804 crashed on May 19, killing all 66 people on board.

Signals from the flight data recorders needed to track them down on the seabed are expected to expire on June 24.

The John Lethbridge has provided the first images of wreckage to investigators. A search team on board along with investigators will now draw a map of the wreckage's distribution spots, the committee said in a statement.

It was not immediately known which parts of the plane had been found, nor whether the two flight recorders were nearby. The recorders, one for voice and another for data, were contained in the tail of the Airbus A320.

Previously collected debris will also be handed over to the investigation committee after "standard procedures" are completed by prosecutors who are currently holding it for forensic evidence, the statement added.

To recover the black boxes some 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) below the sea surface, investigators will need to pinpoint the signals to within a few metres and establish whether the pingers are still connected to the recorders. 

Related news:

> Bomb threat forces EgyptAir plane to make emergency landing in Uzbekistan

> EgyptAir black box search zone narrowed after signal detected

Wrap up: EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean

Tags: EgyptAir aviation missing flight
 
Read more
In Orlando killer's hometown, Muslims endure slurs, insults

In Orlando killer's hometown, Muslims endure slurs, insults

Russia warns NATO not to build up naval forces in Black Sea

Russia warns NATO not to build up naval forces in Black Sea

U.S. Judge extends VW diesel emissions settlement deadline

U.S. Judge extends VW diesel emissions settlement deadline

Boy's body found after alligator attack at Florida Disney resort

Boy's body found after alligator attack at Florida Disney resort

Dutch ship rescues nearly 200 migrants in Mediterranean

Dutch ship rescues nearly 200 migrants in Mediterranean

"Serious concerns" over disputed waters: ASEAN ministers in China

Chinese spy ship shadows U.S., Japanese, Indian naval drill in the Western Pacific

Chinese spy ship shadows U.S., Japanese, Indian naval drill in the Western Pacific

Clinton wins final 2016 primary as debate turns to terror fight

Clinton wins final 2016 primary as debate turns to terror fight

 
go to top