VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Bomb threat forces EgyptAir plane to make emergency landing in Uzbekistan

By Reuters   June 8, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7

An EgyptAir passenger plane, en route from Cairo to Beijing, was forced to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan on Wednesday after receiving what two Egyptian aviation sources said was a false bomb threat.

All 118 passengers and 17 crew members on board the Airbus A-330-220 plane were safely evacuated, Uzbek state carrier Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement.

There was no statement from EgyptAir or official confirmation that the threat was a hoax.

The plane landed in Urgench, in western Uzbekistan, after EgyptAir received a call saying there was a bomb on board, two Egyptian aviation sources said. The plane was then searched, but no explosives were found, they said.

"The plane is preparing to resume its journey. It was a hoax, thank God," said one of the officials.

An EgyptAir Airbus-320 jet, en route from Paris to Cairo, crashed in the Mediterranean last month, killing all 66 people on board. An investigation to determine why and exactly where it crashed continues.

EgyptAir has received a number of bomb threats since then, all of which have turned out to be hoaxes. 

Tags: EgyptAir crash aviation plane missing
 
Read more
India plans expanded missile export drive, with China on its mind

India plans expanded missile export drive, with China on its mind

Thais celebrate 70 year of king's reign, but anxious about his health

Thais celebrate 70 year of king's reign, but anxious about his health

Clinton, Trump draw battle lines for ill-tempered campaign fight

Clinton, Trump draw battle lines for ill-tempered campaign fight

Japan protests after Chinese navy ship sails near disputed islands

Japan protests after Chinese navy ship sails near disputed islands

China May exports fall 4.1 pct, but imports beat expectations

China May exports fall 4.1 pct, but imports beat expectations

North Korea restarts plutonium production for nuclear bombs

North Korea restarts plutonium production for nuclear bombs

China says the Philippines is ignoring a maritime talks proposal

China says the Philippines is ignoring a maritime talks proposal

China fighter jet makes

China fighter jet makes "unsafe" intercept of U.S. spy plane

 
go to top