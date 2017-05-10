London's dark river and its secrets

Bricks covered in mud are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain February 27, 2017. For Reuters photographer Stefan Wermuth most work days are spent a short stroll away from the Thames, covering the political machinations of parliament, the Bank of England or previewing a new exhibition at the Tate Modern gallery. A ramble along the river is a chance to take a breather from the frenetic pace of news to shoot in a slower and more creative way.