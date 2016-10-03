Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris, millions in jewels taken

Masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint in a luxury residence in Paris early on Monday, stealing millions of dollars of jewellery, police and her publicist said.

Five attackers struck around 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT) inside the block used by celebrities and wealthy individuals behind the city's Madeleine church, a police source told Reuters.

Kardashian West's husband, rapper Kanye West, abruptly ended a performance in New York less than an hour into his set, as news of the robbery spread.

"I'm sorry I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show," West said in video footage posted on Twitter by fans at the Meadows Festival in the city's borough of Queens.

Kardashian West's spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, had earlier said two masked gunmen dressed as policemen held up the star in her room.

"She is badly shaken but physically unharmed," the statement added.

Kardashian West was in Paris with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Billboard magazine reported, citing their recent Snapchat posts.

Kardashian West has stayed in the residence at least once before, in 2014, before her marriage to rapper Kanye West.

Police were guarding the site on Monday morning.

