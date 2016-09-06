VnExpress International
Japan to provide planes, ships for Philippines amid sea dispute with China

By Reuters/Kiyoshi Takenaka   September 6, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the cockpit of T-4 training jet at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force base in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture, May 12, 2013. Photo by Reuters/Kyodo

Japan has already agreed to provide 10 smaller-sized patrol ships to the Philippines.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday agreed to provide two large-sized patrol ships and lend up to five used surveillance aircraft to the Philippines, a Japanese government spokesman said, with both countries locked in territorial disputes with China.

Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed in Vientiane to strengthen cooperation to ensure a peaceful resolution of the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) dispute, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.

An arbitration court in The Hague in July invalidated China's claims to the waterway after a case was brought by the Philippines, a ruling that Beijing refuses to recognise.

Japan's ties with China have been marred by a long-running territorial spat over a group of small islets in the East China Sea.

japan Philippines South China Sea
 
