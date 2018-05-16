Japan economy shrinks after two years of growth

This picture taken on May 15, 2018 shows passersby moving on a concourse in an underground shopping district in Tokyo. Photo by AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi

Japan's economy shrank for the first time in two years in the first quarter of the year amid weak consumption, official data showed Wednesday.

The world's third-largest economy contracted by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period, compared with growth of 0.1 percent at the end of 2017, the Cabinet Office said.

Private consumption was flat after an uptick of 0.2 percent in the final quarter of last year. Private residential investment plunged another 2.1 percent after a 2.7 percent fall in the previous quarter.

"It is certain that the heavy snowfall in January and February and rises in fresh vegetable prices reduced disposable income but still (private consumption) is weak," said SMBC Nikko Securities chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama.

Consumers will keep purse strings tight "unless the pace of wage increases shows a clear acceleration", he said in a commentary released ahead of the data release.

But economists believe the drop would be temporary.

"The weak Q1 GDP growth is a one-off event as weak personal consumption coincided with other special factors," said Katsunori Kitakura, lead strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group.

"The Japanese economy should see a modest recovery buoyed by the global economy, with exports in particular benefitting from this, helping Japan's GDP revert back to an uptrend from Q2 2018 onwards," he said in a commentary earlier this week.