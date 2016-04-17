VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Internet abuzz after quantum computing lesson by Canada's Trudeau

April 17, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7

The Internet was abuzz with praise for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday after clips showing him schooling a reporter on quantum computing went viral.

While political opponents learned a lesson about underestimating the photogenic Trudeau, 44, during last year's surprise electoral upset, the unnamed reporter fell into the same trap during an event at a Canadian university on Friday when he jokingly tested the former teacher's knowledge.

Trudeau's explanation on quantum computing generated cheers and applause from the room and set social media abuzz.

"I was like YEAHH I voted for this guy," said a Twitter user with the handle @smoakoverwatch.

Canadian writer Anakana Schofield tweeted about the reporter's experience: "This is what teenagers call 'getting owned,'" using a colloquial expression for utter defeat.

The exchange began when the reporter told Trudeau: "Morning, sir, I was going to ask you to explain quantum computing" but quickly added a question on when the prime minister expected Canada to resume its mission against Islamic State militants occupying parts of Iraq and Syria.

Trudeau immediately shot back with an explanation on quantum computers, explaining how they do not operate on the principles of conventional physics and are more powerful than current mainstream computers.

"I wish there were more like him," said a Twitter user with the handle @tonticologo.

Trudeau addressed Canada's actions against the Islamic State militants directly afterward, although he did not announce any new measures.

The son of a former prime minister, Trudeau led his center-left Liberals to a majority victory in last year's election with a campaign that emphasized hope and optimism. His political opponents had attacked him as "just not ready" for the job, implying his best feature was his hair rather than his intellectual prowess.

Tags: Justin Trudeau quantum
 
Read more
IS income drops 30 percent on lower oil, tax revenue: IHS

IS income drops 30 percent on lower oil, tax revenue: IHS

U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants

U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants

Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food

Japan quake rattles markets as factories shut; survivors queue for food

UK police bail one of five linked to Paris, Brussels attacks

UK police bail one of five linked to Paris, Brussels attacks

Update- Death toll from Ecuador earthquake rises to 233 - President Correa

Update- Death toll from Ecuador earthquake rises to 233 - President Correa

Casino ship stranded in Hong Kong as China crackdown on corruption

Casino ship stranded in Hong Kong as China crackdown on corruption

Robot arm attaches module in space, tests habitats for austronauts

Robot arm attaches module in space, tests habitats for austronauts

Children suicide attempts crisis in Canada aboriginal community

Children suicide attempts crisis in Canada aboriginal community

 
go to top