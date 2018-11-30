Indonesia jailbreak leaves 90 inmates on the run

Handout photograph taken and released on Nov 30 by Indonesia's Ministry of Justice showing a broken fence of a prison in Banda Aceh during a jailbreak. Photo Indonesia's Ministry of Justice/Handout via AFP

The prisoners fled from the prison in Banda Aceh on Thursday night, when they were supposed to be at a prayer gathering. Some were quickly recaptured.

"There were 726 inmates at the time, 113 of them ran away. We have recaptured 23 of them but are still searching for the other escapees," justice ministry spokesman Ade Kusmanto said.