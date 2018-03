A staffer walks into the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong October 28, 2014. : REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 20,525.86, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 8,697.37 points.

Energy, raw material and financial shares led main indexes lower.

Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings Plc dropped 2.5 percent. The lender stuck to its promise of higher dividends on Tuesday, after a 14 percent profit drop fuelled doubts among some investors about the bank's ability to increase payouts.