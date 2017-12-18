VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Honduran helicopter crash kills six, including president's sister

By Reuters/Gustavo Palencia   December 18, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Honduran helicopter crash kills six, including president's sister
Rescue workers carry a body found in the area where Hilda Hernandez, the sister of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and five others died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in San Matias, Honduras, December 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/ Jorge Cabrera

'The remains of the aircraft were located and no survivors were found.'

The sister of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and five others died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed on Saturday, the Honduran military said.

Hilda Hernandez, 51, was a close advisor to her brother, who is embroiled in political turmoil in the wake of a Nov. 26 presidential election, which remains unresolved. She was previously the government’s communications secretary.

Two reconnaissance helicopters were sent to comb the missing Eurocopter AS350 Ecureuil helicopter’s planned flight path from Toncontin international airport in capital city Tegucigalpa to Comayagua, some 50 miles (80 km) northwest, but because of inclement weather conditions land teams were sent in, the Honduran armed forces said in the statement.

“The remains of the aircraft were located and no survivors were found,” the armed forces said, adding it would investigate the causes of the crash.

A government source, who asked not to be named said: “The six people aboard the aircraft, including Hilda Hernandez have been found dead.”

Honduras has been roiled by political instability following the presidential vote, with center-left Salvador Nasralla, a TV star, trailing conservative incumbent Hernandez by 1.6 percentage points according to the official count. The tally has been questioned by the two main opposition parties and a wide swathe of the diplomatic corps.

Related News:
Tags: Honduras crash
 
Read more
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

 
go to top