VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Helicopter with nine aboard crashes in central Japan

By AFP   August 10, 2018 | 10:00 pm GMT+7

A rescue helicopter with nine people aboard crashed on Friday in a mountainous area in central Japan during a training flight, officials said.

Aerial footage broadcast on Japanese TV showed the wreckage of the crashed helicopter surrounded by trees in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, and officers in navy uniforms examining the site.

"Eight people were found near the site, but we don't know their condition," a defence ministry official told AFP.

The Bell 412 helicopter left its base earlier Friday on a two-hour flight to observe climbing routes between Gunma and Nagano prefectures from the air, according to public broadcaster NHK.

But the helicopter did not return by its scheduled arrival time and lost contact with air traffic control, said Hiroshi Yoshida, a local official.

Passengers included disaster management officials and firefighters, he added.

The defence ministry official confirmed that the crashed helicopter in Gunma was the one that went missing.

Helicopter accidents are not rare in Japan.

In February, two pilots were killed in a military helicopter crash in southern Japan. It went down seven minutes after takeoff, slamming into and setting on fire a house that was completely destroyed in the accident.

And last year, nine people aboard a helicopter were killed after it crashed during a mountain rescue drill.

Related News:
Tags: Japan helicopter crash
 
Read more
US jury orders Monsanto to pay $290mn to cancer patient over weed killer

US jury orders Monsanto to pay $290mn to cancer patient over weed killer

Four killed in shooting in Canada, including 2 police

Four killed in shooting in Canada, including 2 police

Handling of US trade dispute causes rift in Chinese leadership: sources

Handling of US trade dispute causes rift in Chinese leadership: sources

Say what? Language hurdles plague two Koreas after years of division

Say what? Language hurdles plague two Koreas after years of division

US capital ramps up security ahead of white nationalist rally

US capital ramps up security ahead of white nationalist rally

China's state firms cementing lucrative role in South China Sea, new research shows

China's state firms cementing lucrative role in South China Sea, new research shows

Three Japan automakers admit false emissions data

Three Japan automakers admit false emissions data

 
go to top