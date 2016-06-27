VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Goldman sees post-Brexit UK recession; cuts EU, U.S. growth views

By Reuters/Dan Burns    June 27, 2016 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Goldman sees post-Brexit UK recession; cuts EU, U.S. growth views
A man holds up the German newspaper Bild with the titel

Britain is likely to enter a recession within the year as a result of last week's vote to leave the European Union, a decision that will stunt global economic growth as well, Goldman Sachs' top economists said on Sunday.

"We now expect the (British) economy to enter a mild recession by early 2017," Goldman economist Jan Hatzius and Sven Jari Stehn wrote in a note for clients.

They expect the victorious "leave" outcome in the June 23 referendum to chop a cumulative 2.75 percent off UK gross domestic product in the next 18 months.

They also expect knock-on effects in the U.S. and European economies.

Goldman now expects eurozone GDP over the next two years to average 1.25 percent versus 1.5 percent before the Brexit vote.

For the U.S. economy, the bank now expects GDP growth in the second half of 2016 to come in at 2 percent versus a forecast of 2.25 percent previously.

Goldman sees three principle risks for as a result of the vote: terms of trade are likely to deteriorate; companies are likely to scale back investment due to the uncertainty created by the outcome; and financial conditions will tighten due to exchange rate fluctuations and weakness in risk assets like stocks and junk bonds.

Related news:

> 'Brexit' is a watershed moment for Europe, Germany's Merkel says

> Merkel sees no need to rush Britain into quick EU divorce

> Britain decides to leave the European Union, sterling suffers biggest ever fall

Tags: Brexit Goldman Sachs project EU britain
Read more
Sterling, stocks take another Brexit hit; oil, yen rise

Sterling, stocks take another Brexit hit; oil, yen rise

Thai PM says won't resign whatever August referendum outcome

Thai PM says won't resign whatever August referendum outcome

White supremacist group clashed with counter-protesters at California capitol, at least 7 injured

White supremacist group clashed with counter-protesters at California capitol, at least 7 injured

Pound remains under siege, jittery start to week after Brexit

Pound remains under siege, jittery start to week after Brexit

Singapore Airlines flight returns to Changi, catches fire, no casualties

Singapore Airlines flight returns to Changi, catches fire, no casualties

Scotland welcome to join EU, Merkel ally says

Scotland welcome to join EU, Merkel ally says

UK opposition leader sacks foreign policy chief, deepens divisions

UK opposition leader sacks foreign policy chief, deepens divisions

Somali Islamist militants attack hotel in Mogadishu, kill at least 15

Somali Islamist militants attack hotel in Mogadishu, kill at least 15

 
go to top