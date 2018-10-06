VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Game-changing technology transformations to create a $11 bln in-building wireless market

By PR Newswire   October 6, 2018 | 07:47 am GMT+7
Game-changing technology transformations to create a $11 bln in-building wireless market
A person using an iPhone. Photo by Reuters

In-building wireless systems are on the cusp of evolving to become a very high throughput, according to a new report by ABI Research.

It converges LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi and 802.11ax, CBRS/OnGo, LAA and MulteFire into a single indoor RAN, said ABI research,  a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

Indoor wireless systems of the future merge the best of distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells and Distributed Radio Systems for a range of solutions to economically tackle any deployment scenario driving the growth of the in-building wireless equipment market to $11 billion by 2023.

This growth comes with numerous challenges, however.

"The challenges of deploying a multi-technology HetNet lie in finding the best architecture, accommodating radio propagation characteristics in multiple frequency bands from sub 1 GHz to millimeter wave, choosing the right transport or fronthaul solution and the best antennas for the deployment scenario," said Nick Marshall research director.

The new report profiles 23 equipment vendors that are actively innovating in this market including CommScope, Corning, Dali Wireless, Ericsson, Huawei, JMA Wireless, Kathrein, and Nokia.

This rich ecosystem includes repeater, DAS, DRS and small cell vendors.

These findings are from ABI Research's Indoor Wireless to 5G: From DAS to Small Cells report. This report is part of the company's 5G & Mobile Network Infrastructure research service, which includes research, data, and Executive Foresights.

Related News:

PR Newswire

8.3 million signatures to UN to end cosmetic animal testing globally

8.3 million signatures to UN to end cosmetic animal testing globally

Apple's share of smartwatch market declines as entire market grows

Apple's share of smartwatch market declines as entire market grows

Navigating the murky waters of Southeast Asia's offshore market

Navigating the murky waters of Southeast Asia's offshore market

See more
Tags: technology ABI Research wireless In-building
 
Read more
US rights groups seek secret documents in Facebook encryption case

US rights groups seek secret documents in Facebook encryption case

Russia to deploy new missiles to Crimea as Ukraine tensions rise

Russia to deploy new missiles to Crimea as Ukraine tensions rise

Blast kills 23 outside China factory in Olympic city

Blast kills 23 outside China factory in Olympic city

Vietnamese lion poachers arrested in South Africa to appear in court

Vietnamese lion poachers arrested in South Africa to appear in court

In open letter, scientists in China say baby gene editing 'crazy'

In open letter, scientists in China say baby gene editing 'crazy'

Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs: Wall Street Journal

Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs: Wall Street Journal

Home 'most dangerous place' for women, UN study shows

Home 'most dangerous place' for women, UN study shows

 
go to top