Game-changing technology transformations to create a $11 bln in-building wireless market

It converges LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi and 802.11ax, CBRS/OnGo, LAA and MulteFire into a single indoor RAN, said ABI research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

Indoor wireless systems of the future merge the best of distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells and Distributed Radio Systems for a range of solutions to economically tackle any deployment scenario driving the growth of the in-building wireless equipment market to $11 billion by 2023.

This growth comes with numerous challenges, however.

"The challenges of deploying a multi-technology HetNet lie in finding the best architecture, accommodating radio propagation characteristics in multiple frequency bands from sub 1 GHz to millimeter wave, choosing the right transport or fronthaul solution and the best antennas for the deployment scenario," said Nick Marshall research director.

The new report profiles 23 equipment vendors that are actively innovating in this market including CommScope, Corning, Dali Wireless, Ericsson, Huawei, JMA Wireless, Kathrein, and Nokia.

This rich ecosystem includes repeater, DAS, DRS and small cell vendors.

