VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

French presidency gives official role to Brigitte Macron

By AFP   August 21, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

She will not be paid or have her own budget or staff.

The French presidency said Monday that Brigitte Macron, the wife of President Emmanuel Macron, would have a official role representing France but would not be paid or have her own budget or staff.

A proposal by Macron during campaigning earlier this year to create a new First Lady status for her has been shelved following an outcry, but the presidency had promised to clarify her position and the resources at her disposal.

A statement from the presidency said she would "represent France at her husband's side during international summits and meetings" and would also organize meetings at the Elysee Palace.

Her work would involve supporting charities and meeting regularly with representatives from organizations working in the fields of education, disabilities, health and child protection.

"It's not a legal status but a commitment which concerns Brigitte Macron for the duration of Emmanuel Macron's term in office and will not be binding for her successors," said a source close to Brigitte Macron, asking not to be named.

An online petition against creating a First Lady role -- which would have required a change in the law or constitution -- garnered more than 300,000 signatures and an opinion poll in early August showed a majority of French people were also opposed.

Macron promised a "transparency charter" instead, which would make clear how much the role would cost.

Brigitte Macron will have her own cabinet and two presidential advisors working for her, paid for from the president's budget for his own staff, the statement said on Monday.

It did not reveal the overall cost or the total number of staff at her disposal.

Related News:
Tags: Macron Brigitte France
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top