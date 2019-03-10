VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Fourteen killed in Colombia plane crash-civil aviation agency

By Reuters   March 10, 2019 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Fourteen people were killed in a plane crash in the Colombian plains province of Meta on Saturday, the country's civil aviation agency said.

The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics said there were no survivors of the crash, which occurred after the DC-3 aircraft made a distress call at 10:40 a.m. local time (1540 GMT).

The plane, which is owned by Laser Aereo airlines, was en route from the southern city of San Jose del Guaviare to central Villavicencio, the agency said.

It crashed about midway through its flight, in San Carlos de Guaroa municipality.

The airline said it had no immediate comment.

In a later statement posted on Twitter, the agency named those who had died, including the mayor of a small town in the jungle province of Vaupes.

The aircraft's navigability permissions were up-to-date, as were the medical certifications of its crew, the agency added.

Related News:
Tags: Colombia plane crash civil aviation agency
 
Read more
Japanese woman confirmed as world's oldest person aged 116

Japanese woman confirmed as world's oldest person aged 116

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

How the world is marking women's day

How the world is marking women's day

World designed for men constantly failing women: author

World designed for men constantly failing women: author

India signs $3 bn submarine deal with Russia: reports

India signs $3 bn submarine deal with Russia: reports

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

 
go to top