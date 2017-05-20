VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

FBI pick delayed amid new bombshell on Comey firing

By Reuters/Tom Rowe   May 20, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

President Donald Trump has not named Comey's replacement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed naming a replacement for fired FBI director James Comey, despite expectations he would pick former Senator Joe Lieberman before leaving on a week-long overseas trip.  

Ten days after firing James Comey as FBI director, President Donald Trump left for an overseas trip without naming his replacement.

And as the New York Times reported, Trump told visiting Russian officials that firing Comeyhad relieved great pressure on him, calling the former FBI chief a nut job.

For Trump, they're the latest in a week of setbacks that also saw the appointing of special counsel Robert Mueller to probe his campaign's ties to Russia, and bombshell allegations Trump pressured Comey to stop the probe and may have shared U.S. Secrets with Russia in the Oval Office.

The FBI post remains unfilled despite Trump's own prediction of a quick nomination.

A storm of reports has named former senator Joe Lieberman as the frontrunner for the job.

The short listing of Lieberman - a former Democrat with strong washington ties - was met with little enthusiasm from the party's lawmakers on Capitol Hill who said they objected to his lack of law enforcement credentials and that he works for a law firm representing… Donald Trump.

Several other candidates had already dropped from the running, including Texas Senator John Cornyn and South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy.

The search for an acceptable candidate now continues as Trump sets out on a week-long trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Italy.

Related News:
Tags: Trump US politics FBI
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top