VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Facebook makes it simple to see if friends are safe

By AFP   August 22, 2017 | 08:05 am GMT+7

The modification began rolling out on Monday.

Facebook on Monday made it simpler to see whether friends have checked in as "safe" on the online platform during disasters or other dangerous events.

A Safety Check feature was given its own dedicated tab along with friends, groups, events and other main categories at the leading social network's mobile application and desktop pages, according to the California-based company.

"Safety Check helps our community let loved ones know they are safe during a crisis, find and give help, as well as learn more about a crisis," Facebook said in an online post.

"There's now a single place to go to see where Safety Check has recently been activated, get the information you need and potentially be able to help affected areas."

The modification began rolling out on Monday.

Facebook added the Safety Check feature three years ago as a way for people to check on the well-being of loved ones during natural disasters.

It broadened to include terrorism and other major violence after horrific attacks in Paris in 2015.

Related News:
Tags: Facebook safe
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top