VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Eleven killed in shooting in bar in Brazil: officials

By AFP   May 20, 2019 | 08:08 am GMT+7

Gunmen killed at least 11 people in a bar in northern Brazil on Sunday, officials said.

The shooting took place in the city of Belem, the public safety department of northern Para state said.

There was no immediate word on the motive of the shooting.

The attackers fled but the news website G1 quoted police as saying one was wounded and is in police custody.

The fatalities are six women and five men, G1 said.

Seven men carried out the shooting after arriving on a motorcyle and in three cars, said G1. They fled after the attack.

The bar where the shooting took place is in a neighborhood which got police reinforcements in March to fight crime.

Related News:
Tags: Brazil Brazil shooting gunmen Belem
 
Read more
Five killed in Honduras plane crash, no survivors

Five killed in Honduras plane crash, no survivors

Mineral misery: Vietnam salt farmers battered by imports, climate

Mineral misery: Vietnam salt farmers battered by imports, climate

Ten drug smugglers sentenced to death in Vietnam

Ten drug smugglers sentenced to death in Vietnam

Boeing acknowledges defects in 737 MAX simulator software

Boeing acknowledges defects in 737 MAX simulator software

Amazon-Uber food fight means empty bellies for all

Amazon-Uber food fight means empty bellies for all

U.S. may scale back Huawei trade restrictions to help existing customers

U.S. may scale back Huawei trade restrictions to help existing customers

After the Moon, people on Mars by 2033...or 2060

After the Moon, people on Mars by 2033...or 2060

 
go to top