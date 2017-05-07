Dogs join fight against far-right ahead of French election

Hundreds of London-based dogs - and their owners - have dug their claws into a campaign urging French voters not to elect far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

The pet-powered political platform "Paws For Effect" approached playful pooches on Hampstead Heath to pose in front of a sign reading "Pets Against Le Pen."

A Paws For Effect spokesperson said they started the petition because of the rise in hate speech in mainstream media required a response.

"So it's really important that people can speak out. And if a way they can do that is through their dog or cat, and engage with people that way, that's great, because we need people to speak out about all kinds of things. That's really important, to empower people to do that," Paws for Effect co-founder, Dan Elkan, said.

The campaign's online petition already has hundreds of animal signatories and organisers have made a resolution to deliver a hard copy to the Elysee Palace should Le Pen get elected on Sunday (May 7).