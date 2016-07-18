Deadly Islamist attacks in Europe since 2014

The Senate building is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2016, in tribute to the latest attack in Nice, France. Photo by Reuters/Henry Romero

May 24, 2014 - Four people are killed in a shooting at the Jewish Museum in central Brussels. The attacker was French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 29, who was subsequently arrested in Marseille, France. Extradited, he is awaiting trial in Belgium.

Man inspecting flowers laid before the Jewish Museum following the shooting. Photo by Reuters/Belgian Police

January 7-9, 2015 - Two Islamist militants break into an editorial meeting of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on January 7 and rake it with bullets, killing 17. Another militant kills a policewoman the next day and takes hostages at a supermarket on January 9, killing four before police shoot him dead. The attacks prompt a worldwide solidarity movement with the slogan "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie).

Copies of the latest edition of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo with the title "One year on, The assassin still on the run" are seen at a printing house near Paris, France, January 4, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier

October 10, 2015 - Two bombs explode seconds apart at a rally of pro-Kurdish activists and civic groups near Ankara's main train station, killing 102 people. Turkey blames suicide bombers who belong to an Islamic State cell from the southeast.

Turkish Kurdish men shout slogans during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 10, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Sertac Kayar

November 13, 2015 - Paris is rocked by multiple, near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people die and 368 are wounded. Islamic State claims responsibility. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.

A general view of the scene shows rescue service personnel working near the covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

January 12, 2016 - An Islamic State suicide bomber who entered Turkey as a Syrian refugee blows himself up among groups of tourists in the historic center of Istanbul, killing 12 Germans and seriously wounding several other foreigners.

Rescue teams gather at the scene after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kemal Aslan

March 19, 2016 - A suicide bomber blows himself up on Istiklal Street, Istanbul's most popular shopping district, killing three Israeli tourists and an Iranian. The interior minister says the bomber was a Turkish member of Islamic State.

A man is helped by emergency services members following a suicide bombing in a major shopping and tourist district in central Istanbul March 19, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kemal

March 22, 2016 - Three Islamic State suicide bombers, all Belgian nationals, blow themselves up at Brussels Airport and in a metro train in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. Police find links with the November attacks in Paris.

People gather around a memorial in Brussels, Belgium following terrorist bombings, March 22, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

June 14, 2016 - A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabs a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and kills his partner, who also worked for the police. The attacker told police negotiators during a siege that he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.

Still image taken from video shows Police vehicles at the scene near where a French police commander was stabbed to death in front of his home in the Paris suburb of Magnanville, France, June 14, 2016. Photo by Reuters

June 28, 2016 - 45 people are killed and hundreds wounded when three militants open fire outside the international terminal at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. Two of them enter the building and blow themselves up, and the third detonates explosives at the entrance. Turkey blames Islamic State militants from the ex-Soviet Union for masterminding the attack.

Paramedics help casualties outside Turkey’s largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast, June 28, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Ismail Coskun

July 14, 2016 - A gunman drives a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President Francois Hollande calls a terrorist attack. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman. Hollande had announced hours earlier that France would be ending a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks.

An electronic board displays “Je suis Nice” in honor of the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir

