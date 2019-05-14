VnExpress International
Chinese surgeons use brain implants to treat drug addiction

By Reuters   May 14, 2019 | 10:33 am GMT+7

Chinese surgeons are using deep brain stimulation or DBS to treat methamphetamine addiction in its first ever clinical trial, according to the Associated Press.

