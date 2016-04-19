VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Chinese man sentenced to death for leaking state secrets

By Reuters/Ben Blanchard   April 19, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Chinese man sentenced to death for leaking state secrets
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Chinese man has been sentenced to death for leaking more than 150,000 classified documents to an unidentified foreign power, state television said on Tuesday, offering unusual details of a kind of case rarely mentioned in public.

The man, a computer technician from Sichuan named as Huang Yu, worked for a government department which handled state secrets, but he was a bad employee and was sacked, the report said.

Filled with anger, he messaged a "foreign spy organisation" on the internet and offered to sell documents he had obtained while working for his former employer, who gladly took him up on his offer and so began their relationship, it added.

Meeting in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Huang eventually handed over 150,000 documents, covering secrets ranging from everything from the ruling Communist Party to military and financial issues, the report said.

But as he was no longer employed, he began to run out of documents to provide, and so targeted his wife and brother-in-law who also worked for government departments handling state secrets, state television said.

In the end, his frequent travel and sudden unexplained wealth caught up with him and in 2011 he was arrested, and then sentenced to death, it added.

The report did not say when or if the execution had happened, or where he was tried.

Tags: china state secret
 
Read more
Trump wins in New York, moves closer to Republican nomination

Trump wins in New York, moves closer to Republican nomination

Six dead as Houston floods threaten area; schools, Exxon campus close

Six dead as Houston floods threaten area; schools, Exxon campus close

Intel to slash up to 12,000 jobs in restructuring

Intel to slash up to 12,000 jobs in restructuring

China's Xi tells Party to go online to ease public concerns

China's Xi tells Party to go online to ease public concerns

Vietnamese author wins prestigious Pulitzer Prize

Vietnamese author wins prestigious Pulitzer Prize

China widens anti-corruption campaign on senior officials' families

China widens anti-corruption campaign on senior officials' families

India says British queen should keep her crown jewel

India says British queen should keep her crown jewel

As economy booms, children toil in Myanmar

As economy booms, children toil in Myanmar

 
go to top