China urges UK not to discriminate against Huawei in 5G development

By Reuters   April 28, 2019 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
The Huawei logo is pictured outside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Tyrone Siu

China on Sunday warned Britain not to discriminate against companies involved in developing the 5G network and to resist pressure from other countries over whether it should work with Huawei Technologies.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker, is under intense scrutiny after the United States told allies not to use the company’s technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has denied this.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday Britain’s National Security Council (NSC) had decided to bar Huawei from all core parts of the country’s 5G network and restrict its access to non-core parts.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming defended Huawei as having a good track record on security and said Britain should "make decisions independently and in accordance with their national interests".

"The last thing the world needs is the introduction of any sort of discriminatory measures toward companies involved in 5G network development. The last thing China expects from a truly open and fair ‘global Britain’ is a playing field that is not level," he wrote.

Liu said security concerns about the development of 5G networks were understandable but could be managed.

"The risks should be taken seriously but risks must not be allowed to incite fear. They can be managed, provided countries and companies work together," he said.

Tags: Huawei 5G China UK
 
