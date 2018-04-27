VnExpress International
China hails 'courage' of North, South Korean leaders

By AFP   April 27, 2018 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talk during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via Reuters TV

The applause came after leaders of the two Koreas held a 'historic' summit recently.

China on Friday heaped praised on the leaders of the two Koreas for holding a landmark summit, calling their handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula a "historic moment."

"We applaud the Korean leaders' historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

“We hope and look forward to them taking this opportunity to further open a new journey of long-term stability on the peninsula.”

Hua also cited a poem that reads: “We remain brothers after all the vicissitudes; let’s forgo our old grudges, smiling we will meet again.” 

China is North Korea’s sole major ally but it has supported a series of United Nations sanctions to punish Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile tests. Beijing has pressed for dialogue to peacefully resolve the nuclear crisis.

This story is developing.

