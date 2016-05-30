VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China fixes yuan at over five-year low against dollar

By AFP   May 30, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7

China's central bank on Monday set the value of the yuan currency at a more than five-year low against the U.S. dollar, according to the national foreign exchange market, in a pattern of weakness in anticipation of higher U.S. interest rates.

The People's Bank of China put the yuan, also known at the renminbi (RMB), at 6.5784 to $1.0, down 0.45 percent from its fix on Friday, according to data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. The level was the lowest level since February 2011.

China only allows the yuan to rise or fall two percent on either side of the daily fix, one of the ways it maintains control over the currency.

"The yuan will depreciate gradually," Song Yu, China economist for Goldman Sachs/Gao Hua Securities, told Bloomberg News. "The main driver for the decline would be a stronger dollar on the back of the expectation that the Fed will raise interest rates."

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week implied that interest rates could be lifted soon.

Yellen, speaking at Harvard University on Friday, said a U.S. rate hike "probably" would be justified "in the coming months" if economic data continued to strengthen.

China rattled global investors with a surprise devaluation last August, when it guided the normally stable yuan down nearly five percent over a week.

At mid-morning on Monday, the yuan was quoted at 6.5800 to the dollar on the onshore market, weakening 0.31 percent from Friday's close, according to the national market.

Tags: yuan renminbi fix foreign exchange dollar Gao Hua Securities U.S. Federal Reserve Janet Yellen China Foreign Exchange Trade System
 
Read more
China protests to Indonesia over seizure of fishing vessel

China protests to Indonesia over seizure of fishing vessel

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

Philippine troops kill 54 Islamist militants in the south

Philippine troops kill 54 Islamist militants in the south

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

Chinese detergent maker apologizes for

Chinese detergent maker apologizes for "racist" TV ad

Bonnie downgraded as it swirls ups the South Carolina coast

Bonnie downgraded as it swirls ups the South Carolina coast

Syrian opposition negotiator quits after peace talks' failure

Syrian opposition negotiator quits after peace talks' failure

Against a backdrop of motorcycles, Trump pledges to help veterans

Against a backdrop of motorcycles, Trump pledges to help veterans

 
go to top