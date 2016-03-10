VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China Feb FX reserves fall to lowest since Dec 2011

March 10, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7

Beijing - China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell by $28.57 billion in February to $3.20 trillion, the lowest since December 2011, central bank data showed on Monday.

The decline was slightly less than the $30 billion decrease that economists polled by Reuters had expected, and compared with a drop of $99.5 billion in January.

China's reserves have now fallen four months in a row as the central bank dumps dollars to ease depreciation pressure on the yuan and prevent an increase in capital outflows.

China's gold reserves stood at $71.01 billion at the end of February, up from January's $63.57 billion, according to data published by the People's Bank of China on its website.

China's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position was at $10.73 billion, up from $3.76 billion the previous month. It held $10.28 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at the end of last month, compared with $10.27 billion at the end of January. - Reuters

Tags: foreign exchange reserve the yuan Bank of China IMF
Read more
Hopeless and broke, some Afghan migrants return from Europe

Hopeless and broke, some Afghan migrants return from Europe

Martial artists empowers fellow Jordanian women

Martial artists empowers fellow Jordanian women

French soccer body's offices searched as part of Blatter investigation

French soccer body's offices searched as part of Blatter investigation

MH370 disappearance still a mystery two years on: investigators

MH370 disappearance still a mystery two years on: investigators

Google tests digital wallets that can stay in pockets

Google tests digital wallets that can stay in pockets

Spain's Princess Cristina takes stand in tax evasion trial

Spain's Princess Cristina takes stand in tax evasion trial

Questions grow about Zika's risk to future pregnancy

Questions grow about Zika's risk to future pregnancy

Singer Kesha urges women to speak out amid abuse suit

Singer Kesha urges women to speak out amid abuse suit

 
go to top