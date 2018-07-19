VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China begins 3-yr plan to integrate Yangtze delta region

By Reuters   July 19, 2018 | 09:24 am GMT+7
China begins 3-yr plan to integrate Yangtze delta region
A man walks on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2017. Photo by Reuters

The plan will focus on 12 economic sectors, including information technology, finance and environmental protection.

Regions in China's Yangtze delta have agreed a three-year action plan to integrate their economies, as they bid to improve coordination and put an end to irrational competition, state media reported on Thursday.

The English-language Global Times newspaper said a plan to integrate the financial hub of Shanghai with the giant manufacturing regions of Zhejiang and Jiangsu and the province of Anhui was formulated in June.

The plan will focus on 12 economic sectors, including information technology, finance and environmental protection. The region will also work to improve cross-boundary transportation networks and pool its human resources and energy supplies, according to a report by Shanghai Securities News.

China has been trying to put an end to a "fortress economy" mentality among its regions, which it says has helped cause overcapacity in sectors like steel, renewable power and car manufacturing.

The central government has already launched an action plan aimed at removing administrative barriers between the capital Beijing and its neighbours, Hebei province and Tianjin.

Related News:
Tags: China Shanghai Beijing Yangtze delta economy irrational competition
 
Read more
Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

 
go to top