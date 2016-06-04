Carter urges China to join "principled security network" for Asia

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 4, 2016. Reuters/Edgar Su

In an attempt to counter some concerns in Asia about U.S. staying power, Carter told a regional security forum in Singapore that the U.S. approach to the Asia-Pacific remained "one of commitment, strength and inclusion."

He said tensions in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), where China has been backing its vast territorial claims by building artificial islands, North Korea's nuclear program and violent extremism challenged regional peace and "forward thinking statesmen and leaders must ... come together to ensure a positive principled future."

He said the "principled security network" he envisaged represented "the next wave in Asia-Pacific security" and could also help protect against "Russia's worrying actions" and the "growing strategic impact of climate change."

Carter said the United States and many Asian countries were stepping up security cooperation to ensure they were able to make choices "free from coercion and intimidation."

"Even as the United States will remain the most powerful military and main underwriter of security in the region for decades to come - and there should be no doubt about that - those growing bilateral relationships demonstrate that nations around the region are also committed to doing more to promote continued regional security and prosperity," Carter said.

China's Joint Staff Department Deputy Chief Admiral Sun Jianguo speaks with Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2016. Reuters/Edgar Su

Carter said some "expansive and unprecedented actions" by China in pursuit of claims in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), in cyberspace and in the air, had raised concerns about its strategic intentions. He urged Beijing to join the regional trend or risk "erecting a Great Wall of self-isolation."

"The United States welcomes the emergence of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous China that plays a responsible role in the region's principled security network. We know China's inclusion makes for a stronger network and a more stable, secure, and prosperous region," he said.

Carter, who spoke at Singapore's annual Shangri-La Dialogue, stressed the work the United States had undertaken to strengthen security ties with countries including Japan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia as part of President Barack Obama's so-called pivot, or rebalance, to the Asia-Pacific.

Trump counter

He said that for decades some had wrongly predicted an impending U.S. withdrawal from the region, but this would not happen.

"That's because this region, which is home to nearly half the world's population and nearly half the global economy, remains the most consequential for America's own security and prosperity," Carter said.

In an apparent counter to "America-first" policies expounded by prospective Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, including suggestions that U.S. troops should be withdrawn from Asia, Carter stressed bipartisan support for continued engagement.

"Regardless of what else was going on at home or in other parts of the world - during Democratic and Republican administrations, in times of surplus and deficit, war and peace - the United States has remained economically, politically, and militarily engaged, as well as geographically located in the Asia-Pacific," he said.

"That's because U.S. engagement in the Asia-Pacific is in America's interest, not the policy of any one political party."

Carter said that in the hope of building confidence with China through military-to-military cooperation, he had accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Beijing this year.

Vietnam's Deputy Defense Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, speaks to the media after a bilateral meeting with China on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2016. Reuters/Edgar Su

At the same time, he said the United States and Laos had agreed to co-host and informal meeting of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Hawaii in September to follow up on commitments made at a summit in February that territorial disputes should be resolved peacefully and through legal means.

Carter's speech comes ahead of a significant ruling expected in coming weeks on a case the Philippines in the International Court of Arbitration challenging China's South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) claims, which Beijing has vowed to ignore.

The United States has been lobbying Asian and other countries to back the judges' statement that their ruling must be binding. China has lobbied on the other side for support for its position that the court lacks jurisdiction in the case.