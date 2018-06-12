VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Canada wants Pacific trade pact ratified fast amid Trump spat: minister

By AFP   June 12, 2018 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Canada wants Pacific trade pact ratified fast amid Trump spat: minister
Canada's Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, pictured in March 2018, told lawmakers that ratifying the TPP was a

The TPP would take effect 60 days after its ratification by six of the 11 countries involved.

Canada wants to speed up the ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact to offset the adverse effects of the trade spat erupting with the United States, International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Monday.

Champagne told lawmakers that ratifying the TPP, which was signed in March without the United States and would link Canada with 10 other nations on both sides of the Pacific, was a "top priority" for the government in Ottawa.

The TPP would take effect 60 days after its ratification by six of the 11 countries involved - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

"We're going to move quickly to introduce legislation before the house rises this summer," said Champagne.

Trump has confirmed that the US would be imposing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and threatened a similar move against Canada's automotive sector.

He also refused to sign a joint statement endorsing global trade rules at the Group of Seven summit and accused Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of dishonesty.

Related News:
Tags: Justin Trudeau TPP Donald Trump Canada. US
 
Read more
Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

 
go to top