VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways expects to get aviation license next week

By Reuters   November 9, 2018 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways expects to get aviation license next week
An artist's impression of the Bamboo Airways airplane. Photo courtesy of Bamboo Airways

Vietnam’s new carrier Bamboo Airways expects to finally get an aviation license next week and start flying within weeks.

The airline had to delay its maiden flight on Oct. 10 because it didn’t receive a license in time.

"Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Transport to issue the licence to the airline," Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of FLC Group, told Reuters by phone.

"We will launch our first flight within 45 days after receiving the license," Quyet said. "Receiving the lisence would allow Bamboo to start services."

Bamboo Airways would be Vietnam’s fifth airline after Vietnam Airlines, budget operator Jetstar Pacific Airlines, budget carrier Vietjet Aviation and Vietnam Air Services Co.

Bamboo Airways signed a provisional deal to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices in July, as well as a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for up to 24 A320neo narrow-bodies in March.

Last week, Vietjet signed a $6.5 billion agreement to buy 50 Airbus A321neo jets, part of aggressive investment in the airline’s fleet, which has provided lucrative business for both European aerospace group Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Bamboo Airways Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc FLC
 
Read more
Vietnam's state-run SCIC raises $315.7 mln via Vinaconex stake sale

Vietnam's state-run SCIC raises $315.7 mln via Vinaconex stake sale

Vietnam, Russia aim to nearly triple trade to $10 billion by 2020

Vietnam, Russia aim to nearly triple trade to $10 billion by 2020

Asia rice: Indian rates up on firmer rupee; Thai harvest to shore up stocks

Asia rice: Indian rates up on firmer rupee; Thai harvest to shore up stocks

Alibaba's Jack Ma says can't meet promise to create 1 million US jobs: Xinhua

Alibaba's Jack Ma says can't meet promise to create 1 million US jobs: Xinhua

US stock futures, Asian shares slip as Trump puts new tariffs on China

US stock futures, Asian shares slip as Trump puts new tariffs on China

Huntsman opens formulations manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Huntsman opens formulations manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs

Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs

 
go to top