Vietnam's Bamboo Airways expects to get aviation license next week

An artist's impression of the Bamboo Airways airplane. Photo courtesy of Bamboo Airways

The airline had to delay its maiden flight on Oct. 10 because it didn’t receive a license in time.

"Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Transport to issue the licence to the airline," Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of FLC Group, told Reuters by phone.

"We will launch our first flight within 45 days after receiving the license," Quyet said. "Receiving the lisence would allow Bamboo to start services."

Bamboo Airways would be Vietnam’s fifth airline after Vietnam Airlines, budget operator Jetstar Pacific Airlines, budget carrier Vietjet Aviation and Vietnam Air Services Co.

Bamboo Airways signed a provisional deal to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices in July, as well as a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for up to 24 A320neo narrow-bodies in March.

Last week, Vietjet signed a $6.5 billion agreement to buy 50 Airbus A321neo jets, part of aggressive investment in the airline’s fleet, which has provided lucrative business for both European aerospace group Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing.