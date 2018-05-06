VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

British royal family releases first official photographs of Prince Louis

By Reuters   May 6, 2018 | 08:19 am GMT+7

Louis is fifth in line to the British throne.

Britains Prince Louis is seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, and taken by Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace in London April 26, 2018.

Britain's Prince Louis is seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, and taken by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace in London April 26, 2018.

Britain's royal family released the first two official photographs of newly born Prince Louis on Sunday, one of which shows him being held by his sister Princess Charlotte, aged three.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born on April 23 weighing 8lbs 7oz (3.83 kg).

Both the photographs were taken at Kensington Palace by Kate, the children's mother and wife of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

The first photograph, which the palace said was taken on April 26, shows Louis propped up against a white cushion, wearing a white jumper and trousers.

The second photograph, taken on May 2, Charlotte's third birthday, shows the princess holding her sleeping younger brother affectionately.

Britains Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, and taken by Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlottes third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain May 2, 2018

Britain's Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, and taken by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain May 2, 2018

Due to a 2013 change in the law, Charlotte is the first British princess for whom the arrival of a younger brother does not mean being demoted down the line of succession.

Palace officials said Louis would not join the rest of his family at the May 19 wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to U.S. actress Meghan Markle.

Related News:
Tags: Britain UK Royal Family royal baby Prince Louis
 
Read more
China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia may be disproportionate

Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia may be disproportionate

IS claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

IS claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc

Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc

Trump plans 'many big things' and lots more tweeting: spokesman

Trump plans 'many big things' and lots more tweeting: spokesman

 
go to top