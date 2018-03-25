VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Beijing issues 3-day major smog alert, third this year

By Reuters/Tom Daly, Lusha Zhang   March 25, 2018 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Beijing issues 3-day major smog alert, third this year
A man wearing a respiratory protection mask walks toward an office building during the smog after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing's central business district, China, December 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters

The city declared its third major smog alert of 2018, and the second this month. 

The arlert announced just a day after being named the top performer among 28 Chinese cities that took special measures to rein in pollution.

Saturday's orange alert, the second-highest in a four-level system after red, will run from Monday to Wednesday, the Beijing environmental protection bureau said in a post on its official Weibo microblog account.

The central part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is forecast to see medium to heavy pollution over the three days, it added.

An orange alert requires factories that make furniture, cement and other heavy industry to limit output by 30 percent to 50 percent. More than 700 companies figure among the affected firms in the capital.

Beijing achieved the biggest reduction in average pollution among 28 northern cities from October to February, the bulk of a winter heating season that ended on March 15, the newly formed Ministry of Ecology and Environment said last week on Weibo.

The Chinese capital's first orange alert this year ran from Jan. 13 to 15, and the second from March 12 to 14. There have been no red alerts this year. 

Related News:
Tags: China Beijing Beijing air pollution air pollution environment Beijing smog
 
Read more
'Vote them out!': Mid-term battle at US anti-gun marches as thousands register to vote

'Vote them out!': Mid-term battle at US anti-gun marches as thousands register to vote

Austin bomb suspect called self a 'psychopath,' congressman says

Austin bomb suspect called self a 'psychopath,' congressman says

Huge rallies led by students demand tighter US gun controls

Huge rallies led by students demand tighter US gun controls

Islamist gunman attacks French supermarket, kills three

Islamist gunman attacks French supermarket, kills three

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Protests in Catalonia after independence leaders held

Protests in Catalonia after independence leaders held

Trump names hawk Bolton as national security advisor

Trump names hawk Bolton as national security advisor

EU leaders agree Brexit talks guidelines

EU leaders agree Brexit talks guidelines

 
go to top