VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

At least three dead, six missing, as storm hits Philippines

By AFP   September 12, 2017 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
At least three dead, six missing, as storm hits Philippines
Residents wait their turn to make their way through floodwaters on pedicabs in Las Pinas, Metro Manila as a storm sweeps across the main Luzon island, Philippines, September 12, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Erik De Castro

Most of the dead and missing were poor people forced to live in identified 'danger zones'.

At least three people died and six were missing after a major storm caused widespread flooding in and around the Philippine capital on Tuesday, forcing schools, government offices and businesses to shut down.

The tropical depression, which left some people wading through chest-deep waters outside Manila, was the latest to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago, which endures about 20 such storms each year.

Most of the dead and missing were poor people forced to live in identified "danger zones" despite government warnings of the risks they face during storms.

"Our local authorities had continuously warned them that their place was really prone to landslides but they insisted on staying," said civil defence officer Ronnie Mateo after the rain caused a landslide that fatally buried two teenage brothers just east of Manila.

A 12-year-old girl drowned in a rain-swollen river in a Manila suburb, city officials said.

The storm, locally codenamed "Maring", hit the eastern town of Mauban before moving northwest across the main island of Luzon and passing just beside Manila, the government weather station said.

In Calamba City south of Manila a flash flood washed away a riverside shanty, leaving six inhabitants including a two-year-old missing.

"They were informal settlers, living beside a river. There was a flash flood and it washed out their two storey-house," said Noriel Habana, head of the city's disaster management office.

"In previous floodings, we had pre-emptive evacuation. It just so happened it was a flash flood and they had no time to react," he told AFP.

Forecaster Renito Paciente said Maring, packing gusts of 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour, was moving at just 15 kilometres per hour, worsening the flooding.

"Because it moves slowly, it can bring more rain over an area," he told AFP.

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said local governments had ordered the evacuation of residents from low-lying, coastal and landslide-prone areas.

He could not immediately give a total for those forced to flee.

The Philippine islands are often the first major land mass to be hit by storms that generate over the Pacific Ocean, bringing frequent death and misery.

In one of the worst recent incidents, 7,350 people were left dead or missing after super-typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines in November 2013.

Related News:
Tags: Philippines flood storm
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top