By AFP   August 31, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Photo by Reuters/Chance Chan/Files

The E.U. has ordered Apple to pay $14.5 billion in back taxes in Ireland on Tuesday.

Below is a look at Apple by the numbers:

Fiscal year 2015

$53 billion profit for fiscal year 2015.

Apple touted fiscal 2015 as its most successful year ever, with revenue growing 28 percent to nearly $234 billion and net income topping $53 billion.

Last quarter

$7.8 billion profit in the quarter ending June 25.

Apple's most recent quarterly earnings report topped Wall Street expectations despite a 27 percent drop in profit to $7.8 billion on a sharp fall in iPhone sales.

Cash on hand

$231.5 billion in cash plus marketable securities at the end of June.

Of that, $214.8 billion, or 93% of the total, was said to be outside the United States, Apple's chief financial officer Luca Maestri said on the latest earnings call.

iPhones sold

Apple said in July that it had sold its billionth iPhone. The smartphone launched in 2007 is at the heart of the company's money-making machine.

Apps

Apple chief executive Time Cook said at a developers conference in June that the online App Store boasted more than two million applications and 130 billion downloads.

Share price

Apple shares were down less than one percent to $105.81 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq exchange, giving the company a market capitalization of $569.53 billion.

Employees

Apple said in its most recent earnings report that it has 100,000 employees worldwide.

