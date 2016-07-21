VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Anti-Trump protesters unfurl their own 'wall'

By AFP   July 21, 2016 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Anti-Trump protesters unfurl their own 'wall'
Anti-Trump protesters rally outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 2016. Photo by AFP/Nova Safo

Anti-Trump protesters are standing up to the Republican presidential candidate's proposed border wall with with a wall of their own.

One of Donald Trump's calling cards has been his promise to build a wall on the U.S. - Mexico border, a promise that has won him ardent supporters in the Republican party.

So on the streets of Cleveland Wednesday, as the Republican National Convention entered its third day, protesters sought to stand up to Trump with a wall of their own.

A small group unfurled a canvas wall more than a block long, parts of which carried statements such as: "Stop hate" and "Wall off Trump."

Black, Latino and Asian, the group resembled the very diversity and youth that Republicans know they need to court in order to win elections.

Trump pledges to deport all 11 million undocumented immigrants from the U.S. as well as build a border wall on the Mexican border.

Protester Eric Cruz Lopez, a 20-year-old undocumented Mexican immigrant who was brought to the U.S. when he was seven, said he works with many young undocumented people who are living in fear.

"A Trump presidency would mean the end for my students," Lopez said, "Would mean the end for my own family, and deportations and family separations."

Monica Chan, also 20, traveled from California, where she said her Asian-American community is concerned about how a Trump presidency would affect them.

"My own father, who is not invested in politics, he's listening now. He is paying attention, because he has fear of a Trump presidency," said Chan, adding that she is concerned about the anti-immigrant sentiments that Trump has tapped into.

Observing the protest from the sidelines was California Republican delegate Dean Stoecker. His response illustrated the divide between the party and the groups represented by the protesters.

"They clearly don't understand the issue of immigration," Stoecker said. "We either have a country or we don't. We have borders. We need to protect ourselves."

"Trump is going to win the Hispanic vote," he added.

National polls show that the share of Hispanic voters supporting Trump is anywhere between less than a fifth to a little more than a quarter. Among young voters, two recent polls found presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton leading Trump by double-digit margins.

Related news:

'We are going to win the presidency': Trump

Trump must be defeated, says Clinton in Ohio

Tags: Donald Trump Mexico anti-Trump Asian Hispanic protester
 
Read more
Thailand ramps up referendum campaign with songs, TV shows

Thailand ramps up referendum campaign with songs, TV shows

We've been looking in the wrong place, MH370 search team says

We've been looking in the wrong place, MH370 search team says

China eyes eight cruise ships to serve South China Sea

China eyes eight cruise ships to serve South China Sea

China upset by US Republican platform on South China Sea, Tibet

China upset by US Republican platform on South China Sea, Tibet

Cambodia's military investigates 'coup' plot against Hun Sen

Cambodia's military investigates 'coup' plot against Hun Sen

U.S. says its forces will keep operating in South China Sea

U.S. says its forces will keep operating in South China Sea

'We are going to win the presidency': Trump

'We are going to win the presidency': Trump

Hand-painted IS flag found in room of train attacker: German minister

Hand-painted IS flag found in room of train attacker: German minister

 
go to top