American stabbed in Kuwait, US warns citizens

"The embassy informs US citizens that a US citizen was stabbed on Thursday morning, March 10, in Fintas," a coastal town south of Kuwait City, a statement on its website said.

"His injuries are not life-threatening. The man who assaulted him is in police custody."

The embassy did not identify the victim and gave no information about the nationality or motive of his suspected attacker.

American flag. Photo: Reuters

"The embassy is not aware of specific, credible threats against US citizens. Nonetheless, US citizens residing in or visiting Kuwait should remain vigilant regarding their personal security," the statement said.

"Extremists may attack in groups or alone, in planned actions or attacking targets of opportunity."

Kuwait, which neighbours both Iraq and Saudi Arabia, hosts several large US military bases.

In June last year, a suicide bomber killed 26 worshippers at a Shiite mosque in an attack claimed by the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group.

Sunni Muslims make up around two-thirds of the Gulf emirate's population. Shiites account for the other third. - AFP