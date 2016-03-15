VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

American stabbed in Kuwait, US warns citizens

By Dam Tuan   March 15, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7

An American has been stabbed and wounded in Kuwait and the assailant arrested, the US embassy said, urging nationals to remain alert to the threat of attack by extremists.

"The embassy informs US citizens that a US citizen was stabbed on Thursday morning, March 10, in Fintas," a coastal town south of Kuwait City, a statement on its website said.

"His injuries are not life-threatening. The man who assaulted him is in police custody."

The embassy did not identify the victim and gave no information about the nationality or motive of his suspected attacker.

american-stabbed-in-kuwait-us-warns-citizens

American flag. Photo: Reuters

"The embassy is not aware of specific, credible threats against US citizens. Nonetheless, US citizens residing in or visiting Kuwait should remain vigilant regarding their personal security," the statement said.

"Extremists may attack in groups or alone, in planned actions or attacking targets of opportunity."

Kuwait, which neighbours both Iraq and Saudi Arabia, hosts several large US military bases.

In June last year, a suicide bomber killed 26 worshippers at a Shiite mosque in an attack claimed by the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group.

Sunni Muslims make up around two-thirds of the Gulf emirate's population. Shiites account for the other third. - AFP

Tags: Kuwait US unrest
 
Read more
Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq kill 45 Kurdish militants – army

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq kill 45 Kurdish militants – army

Malaysia, Australia to discuss China maritime activities

Malaysia, Australia to discuss China maritime activities

Indian student hacked to death for intercaste marriage

Indian student hacked to death for intercaste marriage

Chinese stocks fall on profit-taking

Chinese stocks fall on profit-taking

South Sudan is dying, and nobody is counting

South Sudan is dying, and nobody is counting

Myanmar's parliament elects Suu Kyi confidant as president

Myanmar's parliament elects Suu Kyi confidant as president

UN council clashes over tackling peacekeeper sex abuse

UN council clashes over tackling peacekeeper sex abuse

S. Korea says North hacked official phones, unveils sanctions

S. Korea says North hacked official phones, unveils sanctions

 
go to top