VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

25 killed in Nepal bus crash

By AFP   August 16, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7

A crowded bus veered off a road and plunged down a hillside in central Nepal on Monday, killing at least 25 people.

The bus was heading from Kathmandu to the town of Kavre, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the capital, when it plummeted some 500 meters down a slope.

"At least 25 people have died in the accident," Bhim Kanta Sharma, the deputy district chief of Kavre, told AFP.

"Rescue workers are still recovering bodies but rain is making their work difficult. We cannot ascertain the final toll right now."

Nepalese army personnel assist a victim of a bus accident after being airlifted from Birtadeurali in Kavre to Kathmandu, Nepal, August 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters

Nepalese army personnel assist a victim of a bus accident after being airlifted from Birtadeurali in Kavre to Kathmandu, Nepal, August 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters

Sharma said an army helicopter had airlifted 26 of the injured to Kathmandu for treatment and another 13 were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Accidents are relatively common on Nepal's highways because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving, and death tolls running into double figures are frequent.

Related news:

Vietnamese cop accused of drunk driving in fatal car crash

Departure flights from Dubai delayed after crash

Inglis aims for mat return after Vietnam bike crash

Tags: crash bus Nepal
 
Read more
Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to ink deals on two hospitals, bridge during China trip

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

McCartney working on new album, signs with Capitol

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement

Trump says he would implement 'extreme vetting' of immigrants

Trump says he would implement 'extreme vetting' of immigrants

Thailand risks losing 200,000 visitors after blasts

Thailand risks losing 200,000 visitors after blasts

Pokemon No: Can a place declare the game off-limits?

Pokemon No: Can a place declare the game off-limits?

Elephant with 'saber-tooth' tusks found in Malaysia

Elephant with 'saber-tooth' tusks found in Malaysia

Thai police find unexploded devices in search for bombers

Thai police find unexploded devices in search for bombers

 
go to top