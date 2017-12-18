11 dead, 15 missing in Chile mudslide

This handout photo released by Rescate Chaiten shows part of the town of Villa Santa Lucia near Chaiten in southern Chile that was devastated by a landslide that left five dead and 15 missing on December 16, 2017, after flooding destroyed part of the town following heavy rains. Photo handed out by AFP

A mudslide that buried much of a village in southern Chile has killed 11 people while another 15 are still missing, authorities said Sunday.

The tragedy struck a picturesque village of Villa Santa Lucia in the southern Los Lagos (Lakes) region where heavy rain triggered mudslides that swallowed up most of the homes in the village of 300.

Ten families have been evacuated, Onemi added.

The town was unable to vote in Sunday's presidential runoff won by conservative ex-president Sebastian Pinera.

The toll surged from a previous count of eight dead and 12 injured.