VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Yoga lovers take to helipad for sky-high sunrise workout in Indonesia

By Reuters   September 26, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7
A yoga group in Indonesia gathers on a skyscraper's rooftop to give them a new perspective on their workout. 
Tags: Indonesia
View more

Digital reconstruction reveals true face of ancient Peru warrior

Ukrainian artists turn shrapnel into art

Teens seek refuge under Saigon bridge

'Flash floods' sweep away motorbikes in Saigon

 
go to top