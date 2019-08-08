The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
Never too late to learn
3 Aug 2019
No snow is no problem for Vietnamese snowboarder
2 Aug 2019
Barbers give back to society with free haircuts
1 Aug 2019
When a man’s dreams take flight
When a man’s dreams take flight
When a man’s dreams take flight
By
Minh Nhat, Hoang Thanh
August 8, 2019 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Cao Ha Tan of Thanh Hoa Province quit his $1,200 job to take up paragliding as it makes his life happier.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
sport
paragliding
flying sport
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day
People flock to temple for salvation during Ghost Month
Storm Wipha leaves hundreds of houses flooded in Hanoi
The ethnic way to make rice flour soup tasty
Reading:
When a man’s dreams take flight
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives