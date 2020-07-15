Vietnamese man embeds 13,000 ceramic plates in house walls

VnExpress International
Northern man embeds over 10,000 ceramic plates in house walls
 
 

By Anh Phu   July 15, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Van Truong has covered his house in Vinh Phuc Province with over 13,000 ceramic plates, saying some date back to the 11th century.

