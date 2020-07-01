VnExpress International
Video
Vietnamese lottery ticket seller hits a boxing jackpot

By Khanh Hoang, Ngoc Thinh   July 1, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s first ever female WBO Asia Pacific champion, Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi, has beaten odds tougher than her opponent in just getting into the ring.

Vietnam boxing Vietnamese female boxer Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi WBO World Boxing Organization Asia Pacific
 
