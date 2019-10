Vietnamese baguette gets a makeover with salted egg yolk Vietnamese meatball sandwich gets a makeover with salted egg yolk (edited, Hạnh đã xem)

Vietnamese baguette gets a makeover with salted egg yolk

By Hien Duc October 18, 2019 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

Banh mi, the Vietnamese baguette, comes with a brand-new addition in Saigon: minced pork meatballs and salted egg yolk.