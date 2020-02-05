VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak
 
 

Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak

Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak

By Dang Khoa   February 5, 2020 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Special army forces conducted infection prevention and control drills against the novel coronavirus at Thanh Thuy Border Gate in northern Vietnam.

Tags:

Vietnam infection prevention Thanh Thuy Border Gate nCoV coronavirus
 
View more

Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof

 
go to top